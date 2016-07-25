Patenschaft Mittelmeer – Sponsorship Mediterranean Sea

In May/June 2016 part of the Radio Afrika Team travelled to Lagos, Nigeria to realize the project call.



On 26 May 2016 the project call took place and over 200 young Nigerians came together to present their innovative ideas and projects to a jury of three. After a long day of pitches, interviews and presentations the jury, made up of Alexis Neuberg, Layole Oyatogun and Tracy Iyoha, shortlisted 10 innovative and sustainable ideas. Out of those 10 projects, 4 projects came into the semi-final, namely: Dare Odunsanwo (laundry and dry cleaning project), Uchenna Okwudima (water project), Paul Omorodion (palm oil production project) and Susan Agbabi (skin care products project).

The eventual winner, Uchenna Okwudima was selected based on the employment opportunities, sustainability, and feasibility of his water project. Furthermore, his explanation of using water as a medium to save lives through the production of pure clean water in order to create employment opportunities, won the jury over.

The project call opened the doors to opportunities for the African youth locally, to build something in their home country and reduce the need for the to flee over the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

